Left Menu

Finland in favour of expanding SWIFT blockade -PM

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:10 IST
Finland in favour of expanding SWIFT blockade -PM
Sanna Marin Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland supports the expansion of the EU's SWIFT payment system blockade to cover all Russian banks due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

"Finland is in favor of strong sanctions," Marin told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022