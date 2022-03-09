Finland in favour of expanding SWIFT blockade -PM
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland supports the expansion of the EU's SWIFT payment system blockade to cover all Russian banks due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.
"Finland is in favor of strong sanctions," Marin told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
Russian troops in Ukraine's Donbas won't trigger broader sanctions - U.S. official
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern: India.
UN considers Russian recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions inconsistent With UN Charter