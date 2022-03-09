1 killed, 13 injured in blast outside court complex in J-K's Udhampur town

One person was killed and 13 were injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said. In a tweet, Union minister Jitendra Singh said one person was killed and 13 were injured in the blast. The injured were being moved to a hospital.

''I am in touch with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out...too early to draw any definite conclusion,'' the minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)