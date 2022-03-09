New Zealand passes Russia sanctions bill
New Zealand lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia. Unlike many countries that had already imposed sanctions, New Zealand's laws didn't previously allow it to apply meaningful measures unless they were part of a broader United Nations effort. Because Russia has U.N. Security Council veto power, that had left New Zealand hamstrung. The new law, which was rushed through in a single day, targets those in Russia associated with the invasion, including oligarchs. It will allow New Zealand to freeze assets and stop superyachts or planes from arriving. Lawmakers said it would stop New Zealand becoming a safe haven for Russian oligarchs looking to avoid sanctions elsewhere.
