UK says Russia not making progress in Kyiv
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British defense officials say Russia's assault on Kyiv has failed to make progress but several Ukrainian cities continue to suffer heavy shelling.
In an update posted on social media Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said "fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthroughs." It said the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian forces and are being heavily shelled.
The ministry said Ukraine's air defenses were holding up against Russian aircraft, "probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-South Korea's Moon Jae-In To Preside Over NSC Meeting To Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Yonhap
UN Security Council to meet urgently on Ukraine crisis
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
US STOCKS-Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions