UK says Russia not making progress in Kyiv

British defense officials say Russia's assault on Kyiv has failed to make progress but several Ukrainian cities continue to suffer heavy shelling.

In an update posted on social media Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said "fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthroughs." It said the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian forces and are being heavily shelled.

The ministry said Ukraine's air defenses were holding up against Russian aircraft, "probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air.

