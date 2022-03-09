Left Menu

65-year old imposter jailed

Erode, Mar 9 PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year old man who posed as a police officer and as an income tax officer and duped several people has been arrested, police here said on Wednesday. According to the police, there were several complaints against the man who collected huge sums of money by posing as official. Acting on the complaints, the police, with the help of CCTV footage, cornered him and found out that he was involved in 36 cases of cheating by impersonation. He belonged to Palladam in the Tirupur district. He was working as a driver for a retired police officer and took to cheating after quitting the job. He was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, the police said.

