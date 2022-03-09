Russia has never threatened NATO, foreign ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:24 IST
Russia has never threatened NATO and does not threaten the Western military alliance now, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that her country still must react to NATO's "confrontational course".
She told a news briefing that NATO's build-up of military forces on its eastern flank, following what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, was "provocative in its nature" and was not helping to safeguard security in Europe.
