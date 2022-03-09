Left Menu

Maha: Surrendered Naxal commits suicide in Gadchiroli

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:34 IST
A 35-year-old surrendered Naxal allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself near his house in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in a locality built for surrendered ultras on Tuesday, an official said.

The man, who had surrendered before the security forces last year, hanged himself from a tree near his house, he said.

According to the deceased man's family, he may have taken the extreme step due to domestic issues, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

