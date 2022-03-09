Ukraine said it will try on Wednesday to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors" Russia said it would provide, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. CORRIDORS * Both Russia and Ukraine said they would "observe a regime of silence" from 0700 GMT to provide safe passage from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, though until Wednesday only the corridor from Sumy has been opened. DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

SANCTIONS * Britain had impounded a plane linked to a Russian billionaire as its new aviation sanctions kicked in. * A U.S. ban on imports of Russia's oil sparked a further increase in oil prices, which have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24. * The EU is preparing more sanctions that will target some 100 Russians as well the maritime sector and three Belarusian banks. * Russia is reducing the use of U.S. dollars following Western sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. * Moscow said on Wednesday it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas. CORPORATE EXODUS * Coca-Cola and McDonald's joined a growing list of companies suspending sales in Russia where a senior member of the ruling party has warned that foreign firms which close down could see their operations nationalised. FIGHTING *Ukraine must hold off Russia's attack for the next seven to 10 days to deny Moscow claiming any sort of victory, a senior Ukrainian official said. * Ukrainian troops held off Russian forces trying to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. * Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv but were pushed back by Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. * Britain said Ukraine's air defences were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace. DEATH TOLL * The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 474 civilian deaths and 861 injuries, but the true toll was likely to be higher. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. FLEEING THE CONFLICT About 2.1-2.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion begun, the head of the U.N.'s refugee agency said on Wednesday. EU officials say up to 5 million could leave if the conflict continues.

AID * U.S. congressional leaders reached a bipartisan agreement to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine alongside a separate package for pandemic relief. * The International Monetary Fund is poised to approve $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, its head Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Gareth Jones, Cynthia Osterman, Michael Perry, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Tomasz Janowski)

