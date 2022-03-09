Left Menu

Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:41 IST
Kremlin says world must know truth about Ukraine's alleged bio-warfare programme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia considers its claims that Ukraine conducted military biological programmes as an important issue for the whole world, which needs to know the truth, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier demanded that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine. The allegation is denied by Kyiv and the Pentagon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022