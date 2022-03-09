Left Menu

Nearly 3.64 lakh educated but unemployed youths in Gujarat: Govt tells Assembly

He was responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state and also sought to know how many youths were given government jobs during the last two years, ending December 2021.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:43 IST
Nearly 3.64 lakh educated but unemployed youths in Gujarat: Govt tells Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 3.64 lakh educated and ''semi-educated'' youth are registered with various employment exchanges across Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

While 3.46 lakh youth are in the 'educated' category 17,816 are in the 'semi-educated' category, Gujarat Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja stated in written replies during Question Hour. He was responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state and also sought to know how many youths were given government jobs during the last two years, ending December 2021. As per the figures shared by the minister, the highest number of unemployed youths, 26,921, were registered in the Vadodara district, followed by Ahmedabad (26,628), Anand (22,515), and Rajkot (18,997). This figure for Kheda is 16,163. Responding to sub-questions about jobs given during the last two years- 2020 and 2021, the minister stated that 1,278 persons got government jobs and 4.53 lakh persons private jobs through employment exchanges.

The minister added that the data did not reflect the government jobs which were taken up by youths without the help of employment exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022