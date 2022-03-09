Any decision on jets for Ukraine must be taken by all NATO, Polish PM says
Any decision to give fighter jets to Ukraine must be taken jointly by all NATO countries, Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday during a visit to the Austrian capital Vienna.
"We did not agree to supply planes by ourselves because it must be the decision of the whole of NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a press conference broadcast on Polish television.
