Dutch PM Rutte: if EU countries did more structural reform, they could have longer to cut debt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:49 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, asked about any possible reforms of European Union fiscal rules, said that if countries undertook more structural reforms, they could have longer to cut their debts.

"If countries would do more in terms reforms that could lead to a longer path to reduce debt ... But the Commission then really needs to penalise those countries that are not fulfilling their obligations under the stability and growth pact," Rutte told reporters while on a visit to Paris.

EU countries are holding debates this year on an overhaul of their common fiscal rules to better take into account their strained post-COVID finances and energy transition investments.

