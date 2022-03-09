Left Menu

Russia says it skipped World Court case because Ukraine suit is 'absurd'

Russia did not attend a World Court hearing in a lawsuit brought by Ukraine seeking to halt hostilities on its territory because of the "absurdity" of the suit, Russia's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, its first public statement on the matter.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia did not attend a World Court hearing in a lawsuit brought by Ukraine seeking to halt hostilities on its territory because of the "absurdity" of the suit, Russia's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, its first public statement on the matter. Russia did not attend hearings on Monday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which is the U.N. court for resolving disputes between nations.

Ukraine argued that Russia had wrongly tried to justify its invasion on false assertions that it was attacking in self defence to prevent genocide. Russia's tweet said it had not attended "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit".

