6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six young men were killed and three suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision between a mini-truck and a car on the Etawah-Mainpuri road here on Wednesday, police said.

The injured were admitted to the Saifai Medical College hospital, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Manjeet, Brijmohan, Karan, Vipin, Vishesh and Saddam, all aged between 25 and 35 years. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths in the accident in Etawah, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

A group of people from Jaswantnagar area were on their way to attend a function in the car when it collided with the mini-truck near Baba Gyan Das Ashram in Saifai police station area.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

