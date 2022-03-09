Egypt's Sisi and Russia's Putin discuss developments in Ukraine - presidency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:53 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on Wednesday, the Egyptian presidency said, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.
Sisi and Putin also discussed enhancing strategic cooperation frameworks between their countries through joint development projects confirming "historic ties" between them.
