Left Menu

Price of areca nut, coconut

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:54 IST
Price of areca nut, coconut
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are prices of areca nut and coconut prices: Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000 New Supari: Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000 Koka: Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022