Rugby-France team to face Wales in Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Wales at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations on Friday: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Yoram Moefana, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Thomas Ramos, 23-Matthis Lebel

