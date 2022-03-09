Left Menu

Rugby-France team to face Wales in Six Nations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:06 IST
  • France

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Wales at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations on Friday: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Yoram Moefana, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Thomas Ramos, 23-Matthis Lebel

