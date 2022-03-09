Left Menu

Ukraine's foreign minister has limited expectations of talks with Lavrov

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:14 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had limited expectations of planned talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Kuleba confirmed he would attend Thursday's talks in Turkey and urged Lavrov to approach them "in good faith, not from a propagandistic perspective."

"But I will say frankly that my expectations of the talks are low," Kuleba said in a video statement. "We are interested in a ceasefire, liberating our territories and the third point is to resolve all humanitarian issues."

