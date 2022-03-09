Ukraine's foreign minister has limited expectations of talks with Lavrov
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had limited expectations of planned talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Kuleba confirmed he would attend Thursday's talks in Turkey and urged Lavrov to approach them "in good faith, not from a propagandistic perspective."
"But I will say frankly that my expectations of the talks are low," Kuleba said in a video statement. "We are interested in a ceasefire, liberating our territories and the third point is to resolve all humanitarian issues."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Turkey
- Kuleba
- Ukrainian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Lavrov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO member Turkey, opposed to sanctions, in bind over Ukraine
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable
Erdogan tells Zelenskiy Turkey opposes targeting of Ukraine's territorial integrity
FACTBOX-Pact gives Turkey oversight of warship transit to Russia, Ukraine
Turkey's Erdogan cuts short Africa trip for virtual NATO meeting