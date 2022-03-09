Left Menu

Clam-fishing Congolese see livelihood squeezed to protect mangroves

Nzuzi is a member of the Assolongo ethnic group, a community granted special permission to live and fish in Mangrove Marine Park, a protected reserve where the Congo River meets the Atlantic Ocean. With the bibwati, shrimp and fish that he catches from his dugout boat, Nzuzi is able to feed his family and have enough left over to sell in the nearby town of Moanda, earning $40 to $100 per month.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:18 IST
Clam-fishing Congolese see livelihood squeezed to protect mangroves
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stephane Nzuzi Ndeka slipped into the coffee-colored water and emerged, around 30 seconds later, gasping for breath with a fistful of bibwati, clams that grow in the maze of waterways that make up the Democratic Republic of Congo's mangrove forest.

"It's not easy, because sometimes you go down and find nothing. Other times you don't have enough breath to collect all the clams," Nzuzi said. Nzuzi is a member of the Assolongo ethnic group, a community granted special permission to live and fish in Mangrove Marine Park, a protected reserve where the Congo River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

With the bibwati, shrimp, and fish that he catches from his dugout boat, Nzuzi is able to feed his family and have enough left over to sell in the nearby town of Moanda, earning $40 to $100 per month. But the traditional livelihoods of the Assolongo are being squeezed as the park's management tightens regulations in an effort to save a mangrove ecosystem that acts as a natural defense against storm surges, tsunamis, rising sea levels and erosion.

Making charcoal from the mangroves and consuming endangered turtles or manatees are off-limits now. "The manatee tastes good, but these days, with all these restrictions, we can't do it anymore. If you try, you go to jail," Nzuzi said.

Relations between Assolongo villagers and the eco-guards from the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) are friendly. Nzuzi said he understood the environmental reasons for these measures, although he would prefer to live without them. The ICCN says the community will benefit from its conservation strategy, which aims to attract tourists to explore the mangroves and admire the thousands of clam shells that pave the alleyways between bamboo shacks, bleaching white in the sun and clinking underfoot.

But for Nzuzi and many others from Kimwabi, his village, the pay-off from selfie-snapping tourists has yet to materialize. Construction of a promised cold-storage facility, school, and hotel has not begun. "The people who fixed these rules and told us not to hunt anymore didn't bring us any compensation," he said.

David Mbuli, an ICCN researcher, said the conservation strategy would both help protect the fauna and flora, and preserve the ecosystem from which fishermen like Nzuzi make a living. "It's important to protect the park because the people depend on it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022