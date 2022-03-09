Left Menu

EU imposes sanctions on more Russians, adds Belarus banks to list

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:26 IST
The European Union said on Wednesday it was stepping up sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including targeting more Russian individuals and adding banks in Moscow's ally Belarus. The 27-nation bloc was blacklisting 160 more Russian parliamentarians and oligarchs, was banning exports of maritime navigation technology to Russia and was including crypto-assets under its punitive measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU was also targeting the banking sector in Belarus, where Russia has amassed troops it used to attack Ukraine.

