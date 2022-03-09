Czech government approves sending up to 650 soldiers to Slovakia
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech government approved on Wednesday the dispatch of up to 650 soldiers to Slovakia to bolster NATO's eastern flank, the Defence Ministry said.
The deployment, which is planned until June 30, 2023, has to be approved by both chambers of the Czech parliament.
