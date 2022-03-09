Left Menu

UN war crimes panel urges U.S. to probe casualties of air strikes in Syria

UN war crimes investigators urged the United States on Wednesday to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by U.S. air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account. The U.N. Commission of Inquiry reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated".

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:39 IST
UN war crimes panel urges U.S. to probe casualties of air strikes in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

UN war crimes investigators urged the United States on Wednesday to carry out thorough probes into civilian casualties caused by U.S. air strikes in Syria to ensure that those responsible for any violations are held to account.

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry reiterated a "recommendation to the United States and all parties to conduct credible, independent and impartial investigations into incidents entailing civilian casualties in which their forces are implicated". The panel called on Washington to ensure those responsible for violations are held accountable and to make their findings public.

In November, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of a 2019 strike in the Syrian town of Baghuz that caused civilian casualties, the Pentagon said at the time. The New York Times had reported that the strike killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Islamic State.

The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate their impact on civilians who are grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022