Zelenskyy: Thousands being evacuated from Kyiv

He appealed again for foreign air support, saying send us planes. Western powers have sent military equipment and beefed up forces on Ukraines eastern flank, but have been wary of providing air support and getting drawn into a direct war with Russia.He also issued an appeal, unusually in Russian, to urge Russian soldiers to leave.Our resistance for almost two weeks has shown you that we will not surrender, because this is our home.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:41 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says efforts are under way to evacuate some 18,000 people from the capital Kyiv and embattled towns near it. He said on Wednesday the efforts are part of broader evacuation attempts by multiple humanitarian corridors within Ukraine, and warned Russian forces against violating cease-fire promises.

He appealed again for foreign air support, saying "send us planes." Western powers have sent military equipment and beefed up forces on Ukraine's eastern flank, but have been wary of providing air support and getting drawn into a direct war with Russia.

He also issued an appeal, unusually in Russian, to urge Russian soldiers to leave.

"Our resistance for almost two weeks has shown you that we will not surrender, because this is our home. It is our families and children. We will fight until we can win back our land,'' he said. ''You can still save yourselves if you just go home."

