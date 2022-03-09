Nestle suspends all capital investment in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:58 IST
Nestle, the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
The Swiss-based group, which has already stoped all advertising in Russia, added it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.
