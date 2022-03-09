Left Menu

Britain exploring donating anti-air missiles to Ukraine - defence minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:26 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is exploring donating anti-aircraft missiles made by Thales to Ukraine to help it defend its skies from Russian invasion, defence minister Ben Wallace said, adding the technology fell within the definition of defensive weapons.

"It is vital... that Ukraine maintains its ability to fly and suppress Russian air attack," Wallace told lawmakers.

"In response to Ukrainian requests, the government has taken the decision to explore the donation of STARStreak high-velocity man-portable anti-air missiles. We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons, but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

