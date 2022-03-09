Girl attempts suicide after father rapes her

A 16-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after she was allegedly raped by her father in a village under Khudaganj police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

''The incident took place on March 5 when the girl's mother was out of town to meet her relatives, and the father and daughter were alone at home,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said. When the girl opposed her father, she was beaten up, the SP said.

An FIR was filed based on the mother's statement that her daughter consumed pesticide kept in the house after the incident happened. The victim has been admitted to hospital, the officer said.

Police have arrested the accused father and further investigation is on, the SP added. PTI CORR SAB NB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)