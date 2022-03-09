EU leaders split on Ukraine membership, official says

European Union leaders are split on whether to put Ukraine firmly on the path for membership, an official with the bloc said on Wednesday, a day before heads of member states are due to discuss Kyiv's request to join quickly.

The official, who is involved in preparing the EU summit in Versailles and spoke on condition of anonymity, said all leaders were in favour of strengthening links with Ukraine.

"But the question is whether they'd find consensus for enlargement, which is sometimes more tricky," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)