Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian shelling holds 400,000 'hostage' in Mariupol
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding 400,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern Ukrainian port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians. "Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding 400,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern Ukrainian port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians.
"Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter. "Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, Allies request UN Security Council meeting on Monday
UPDATE 1-Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri
Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land, Zelenskiy says
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions