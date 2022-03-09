Germany says any MIG-29 decision must be made to avoid war spillover
The question of whether NATO should provide Ukraine with Polish MIG-29 jets is not currently on the table, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the foreign ministry added that any decisions needed to be made with the goal of preventing the war in Ukraine from spilling over into NATO.
