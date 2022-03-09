Left Menu

Northern Army commander visits forward areas along LoC in J&K

Updated: 09-03-2022 18:44 IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the security situation there, officials said.

During his visit to Rajouri, Bhimber Gali and Poonch sectors along the Line of Control, Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on the security situation by field commanders, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He also reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region, according to the spokesperson.

Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with all ranks and appreciated the professionalism and operational response towards the evolving threat matrix, the spokesperson said.

He also commended all ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population, Lt Col Anand said.

