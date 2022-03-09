Left Menu

Baby girl drowned in hotel by grandmother's lover

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A one-and-a-half year old baby girl was allegedly drowned by her grandmother's young lover at a hotel here, police said on Wednesday.

John Binoy Dcruz (27) was arrested today in connection with the incident, they said.

The woman was allegedly a sex worker and she had gone to the hotel with her two grandkids -- the infant girl and her five-year-old brother -- and her lover, in connection with that.

The accused, during questioning, admitted that he drowned the baby.

The police came to know of the incident after the hospital where the baby was taken informed it.

The baby died before reaching the hospital, police said and added that investigation was on to unearth further details regarding the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

