Ukraine says Russian shelling disrupts evacuation of eastern town of Izyum
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 18:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A planned evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian town of Izyum in the eastern Kharkiv region was held up by Russian shelling on Wednesday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said an online post.
"Buses are still waiting at the entrance to Izyum," he said, adding that negotiations with the Russians were under way with the support of the Red Cross.
