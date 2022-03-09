Left Menu

Poland ready to supply MiG jets to Ukraine

But he added that its a very serious decision that should be taken by all NATO alliance members because it affects wider security.Premier Mateusz Morawiecki says the decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine as it fights Russias invasion is now in the hands of NATO and the U.S.Poland is not a side in this war ... and NATO is not a side in this war, Morawiecki said during a visit to Vienna.

Poland is ready to make its Russian-made fighter jest available to Ukraine, via NATO, Poland's prime minister said Wednesday. But he added that it's a “very serious decision” that should be taken by all NATO alliance members because it affects wider security.

“Poland is not a side in this war (...) and NATO is not a side in this war,” Morawiecki said during a visit to Vienna. “Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by by all of the North Atlantic Alliance.'' Morawiecki said talks on the subject are continuing.

Ukraine has been calling on the US and Western countries to provide fighter jets. Poland responded on Tuesday by offering to transfer its planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon reacted by saying it had not been aware of the plan which it finds “untenable.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

