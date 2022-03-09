Left Menu

Symposium on ‘imagining India@2047 through innovation’ concludes at IIT Madras

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:06 IST
A symposium on ‘Imagining India@2047 through innovation’ concluded here on Wednesday with a collective vision for the country envisioned by pioneering young minds, a statement issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had organised the three-day symposium.

Across the three days of the symposium, over 400 delegates in-person and those joining in virtually observed thematic presentations under the overarching theme of ‘research and development,’ and ‘innovation and digital governance,’ by senior IIT Madras faculty, entrepreneurs and civil servants, it said.

The insights into the evolving technologies across 10 varying themes of innovation not only provided delegates with the opportunity to ideate, conceptualise and strategise the vision 2047 with each other during the symposium, but effectively established the foundation for strong collaborations to translate in scale in the subsequent years to come, the statement said.

Over the three days, discussions were held on the ‘water @2047: A glimpse into the challenges and opportunities’, ‘Telecommunications in 2047’, ‘Digitising Transactions’ and ‘Digital Governence’ among others.

Apart from the thematic presentations, each diverse nucleus consisting of academia, government, and entrepreneurs were given the platform to present the innovative solutions that came through from their collaborative exchanges across the symposium.

Going forward, a detailed vision paper will be prepared by each of the larger merged groups which will be updated every six months over the next three years, the statement said. These documents will be evolved continuously to develop the roadmap for Vision India 2047, it added.

