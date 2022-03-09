Left Menu

Sarpanch shot, critically wounded by terrorists on outskirts of Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:13 IST
Sarpanch shot, critically wounded by terrorists on outskirts of Srinagar
A sarpanch was shot and critically wounded by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sameer Bhat. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

