Left Menu

Officials of call centre held in loan apps case

Two persons who ran a call centre in Bengaluru and offered loans through apps were arrested for allegedly harassing borrowers over repayment, said the police here on Wednesday. The two - director and additional director of the call centre - were operating six loan apps under the supervision of a Chinese national, said a press release from the Hyderabad police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:25 IST
Officials of call centre held in loan apps case
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons who ran a call centre in Bengaluru and offered loans through apps were arrested for allegedly harassing borrowers over repayment, said the police here on Wednesday. The two - director and additional director of the call centre - were operating six loan apps under the supervision of a Chinese national, said a press release from the Hyderabad police said. The accused, after providing loans to people through the apps, obtained data such as contacts, photographs from the mobile phones of the customers and later threatened those unable to repay the loan by saying they will post their photos in the social media by morphing their images, said the police.

A 30-year old woman from the city took around Rs 2 lakh as loan from different apps, filed a complaint with the police stating that she was given seven days for repayment of loans, and when she did not repay it in time, the lenders abused her in vulgar language and threatened her.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the two officials and seized 29 mobile phones and 73 laptops, among others.

Police further said the Chinese national operated the call centre and fled to China to evade arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022