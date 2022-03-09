Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:27 IST
UP: Husband among 5 booked for dowry death
  • Country:
  • India

A case of dowry death was registered against the husband and in-laws of a woman who died after the car in which she was travelling plunged into a canal here, police said on Wednesday.

Gulbahar (34), a teacher was on her way to her school in Harinagar village from Meerut with her brother-in-law Naved Hasan when the alleged accident occurred on Monday.

Hasan told police that he lost control of the car, causing it to plunge in the roadside Ganga canal near Khatoli. He, however, managed to jump out in the nick of time.

The woman’s family alleged in their police complaint that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry and claimed that she was murdered.

On Tuesday, police registered a case of dowry death against the woman’s husband -- Babur and four others, including her mother-in-law Nisha Begum, brothers-in-law Hasan and Danish, and sister-in-law Shaheen.

