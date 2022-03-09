Left Menu

Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists on outskirts of Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:31 IST
A sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Sameer Bhat.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

