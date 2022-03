BRIEF-Canada's Trudeau Says Need To Be Mindful Of Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Want To Deescalate It

* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS RUSSIA'S PUTIN REPRESENTS A THREAT TO PEACE IN EUROPE AND AROUND THE WORLD

* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS CANADA SENDING ADDITIONAL C$50 MILLION WORTH OF EQUIPMENT TO UKRAINE * CANADA WILL CONTINUE TO SEND EQUIPMENT AND WEAPONS AS NEEDED TO UKRAINE - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS WE NEED TO BE MINDFUL OF ESCALATING THE UKRAINE CONFLICT; WE WANT TO DEESCALATE THIS CONFLICT

