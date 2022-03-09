UN World Food Programme aims to help over 3 million Ukrainians, director says
09-03-2022
The United Nations' World Food Programme aims to help over 3 million Ukrainians with food donations, Director General David Beasley said on Wednesday.
Beasley spoke during a news conference in Warsaw with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau about efforts to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine into Poland.
