Russia acknowledges conscripts were part of Ukraine operation, some taken prisoner
Russia's defence ministry acknowledged on Wednesday that some conscripts were taking part in the conflict with Ukraine after multiple denials by President Vladimir Putin, who said only professional soldiers and officers had been sent in.
Russia's defence ministry acknowledged on Wednesday that some conscripts were taking part in the conflict with Ukraine after multiple denials by President Vladimir Putin, who said only professional soldiers and officers had been sent in. The ministry said that some of them, serving in supply units, had been taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army.
"Unfortunately, we have discovered several facts of the presence of conscripts in units taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine. Practically all such soldiers have been pulled out to Russia," it said, promising to prevent such situations in the future.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Russia says too early to discuss borders of breakaway Ukrainian regions - RIA
Ukrainian hryvnia loses 1% after Moscow recognises separatist regions
UK says Ukrainian regions recognised by Putin include territory 'beyond line of control'
Russia recognises separatist Ukrainian regions within their current boundaries -Ifax
Russia might have recognised area beyond Ukrainian rebel regions - UK