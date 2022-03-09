Russia approves first step towards nationalising assets of firms that leave - ruling party

Russia's ruling party, United Russia, said on Wednesday that a government commission had approved the first step towards nationalising the property of foreign firms that leave the country.

United Russia added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the commission on lawmaking activity had supported a bill allowing for firms more than 25% owned by foreigners from "unfriendly states" to be put into external administration to prevent bankruptcy and save jobs.

