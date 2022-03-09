Left Menu

Udhmapur blast: Preliminary examination reveals low-intensity IED explosion, says ADGP Jammu

Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said that preliminary investigations revealed that it was a low-intensity IED explosion at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur district, in which one person died and 14 others were injured.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:24 IST
Udhmapur blast: Preliminary examination reveals low-intensity IED explosion, says ADGP Jammu
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said that preliminary investigations revealed that it was a low-intensity IED explosion at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur district, in which one person died and 14 others were injured. ADGP Jammu Zone visited the site of a blast at Salathia Chowk Udhampur and inspected the scene with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant and bomb disposal experts.

He also visited the injured at the hospital and spoke to them. "Preliminary examination suggests a low-intensity IED explosion. Forensic examination and careful and minute scrutiny of the site will reveal more accurate facts. Investigation of the case has commenced," he said.

As many as 14 persons were injured and one died in the incident. All the injured are reported to be out of danger. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022