Odisha: Portion of flyover caves in; three injured, more feared trapped under debris

At least three people were injured and some others were suspected to have been trapped under the debris as a portion of the flyover connecting Chhatra Bazar and Malgodown in Odisha's Cuttack caved in on Wednesday, police said.

There are no reports of any fatality so far, they said.

Although the injured persons were not yet identified, they are believed to be either vegetable vendors or daily labourers.

About 20 vegetable vendors used to sell their products on the roadside under the flyover, as per locals.

Cuttack District Magistrate cum Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani reached the spot and said, ''Three persons were rescued and sent to the hospital. This is an unfortunate incident. The government will certainly probe it.'' ''The injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital and an operation to clear the debris is underway,'' Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh told reporters at the incident site.

He said that the priority was being given to rescue people, if any, trapped under the debris.

Locals said that the structure was in a dilapidated condition. The construction work of the Taladanda Canal Renovation project was undergoing in the vicinity.

The personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Brigade have been deployed to clear the debris, the DCP said, adding that there are no reports of any fatality so far.

