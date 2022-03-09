NCW writes to HM Shah on alleged atrocities against women in West Bengal

The National Commission for Women has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the alleged brutalities and violence committed against women in West Bengal.

The NCW said it has received a joint memorandum from the All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women and All India Progressive Women’s Association claiming that women in West Bengal are facing an extremely insecure atmosphere and activists of the ruling TMC have unleashed a reign of terror.

The memorandum, which has a district-wise list of incidents of atrocities against women, sought immediate steps to end the alleged brutalities and violence against them, the NCW said.

It has also been alleged that the state administration and police are either silent spectators or in connivance with the perpetrators. In some incidents, male police personnel have misbehaved and molested women, according to the memorandum.

The women’s associations have requested the NCW to intervene in the matter.

The Commission said it is extremely concerned with the increasing cases of violence and brutalities against women in the state.

''Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the home minister seeking intervention in the matter to ensure the safety and security of the women in the state. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the chief secretary and director general of police, West Bengal,'' the NCW said in a statement.

