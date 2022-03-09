Honeywell suspends business in Russia, Belarus

U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said it suspended business in Russia and Belarus, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The company said late on Tuesday it had substantially suspended all its sales, distribution and service activities in both countries, joining group of Western firms halting operations in Russia.

General Electric Co on Tuesday announced suspension of it activities in Russia with some exceptions, as the West continues to pressure Kremlin with severe economic sanctions.

