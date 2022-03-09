SC to host programme on Thursday to commemorate first ever ‘International Day of Women Judges’

The Supreme Court will host a special programme on Thursday to commemorate the first-ever ‘International Day of Women Judges’.

As per a press release issued by the apex court, all women judges of the constitutional courts and women judicial officers from across the country are invited to join the programme, online.

It said Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and sitting women judges of the apex court – Justices Indira Banerjee, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and Bela M Trivedi -- will take part in the event from the top court.

“As directed by the Chief Justice of India, the registry of the Supreme Court is hosting a special programme to commemorate the first-ever ‘International Day of Women Judges’ on March 10, 2022. The online programme will commence at 5 pm,” the release said.

It said the United Nations General Assembly had resolved on April 28, 2021, to proclaim March 10 of each year as the ‘International Day of Women Judges’ and had called upon the member states to observe the same, ‘in order to promote the full and equal participation of women at all levels of the judiciary. “The resolution moved to this effect by Qatar in the UN General Assembly was sponsored by India, among others,” the release said.

