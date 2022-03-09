After knocking at police door, TN minister's daughter asks K'taka Minister for protection

Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P K Sekar Babu's daughter Jayakalyani met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday and sought police protection for her and her husband.

The newly-wed couple - Jayakalyani (24) and Sathish (27) - eloped from Tamil Nadu and tied the knot at the Halaswamy Mutt in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka, as per Hindu rituals two days ago.

After meeting the Additional Police Commissioner, the couple met Jnanendra and sought protection. Jayakalyani, a doctor, informed the minister that she and her husband were facing a threat to their lives, particularly after getting wedded.

Following this, Jnanendra spoke to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant over the issue.

Sources said Jayakalyani's father has lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing, and suspects she has been kidnapped.

