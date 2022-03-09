Left Menu

After knocking at police door, TN minister's daughter asks K'taka Minister for protection

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:45 IST
After knocking at police door, TN minister's daughter asks K'taka Minister for protection
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P K Sekar Babu's daughter Jayakalyani met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday and sought police protection for her and her husband.

The newly-wed couple - Jayakalyani (24) and Sathish (27) - eloped from Tamil Nadu and tied the knot at the Halaswamy Mutt in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka, as per Hindu rituals two days ago.

After meeting the Additional Police Commissioner, the couple met Jnanendra and sought protection. Jayakalyani, a doctor, informed the minister that she and her husband were facing a threat to their lives, particularly after getting wedded.

Following this, Jnanendra spoke to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant over the issue.

Sources said Jayakalyani's father has lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing, and suspects she has been kidnapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022