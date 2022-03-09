Left Menu

Rhino census at Kaziranga National Park from March 26

A census of the one-horned rhinoceros population in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be conducted for three days from March 26, the state Forest Department said on Wednesday.

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:50 IST
Rhino census at Kaziranga National Park from March 26
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A census of the one-horned rhinoceros population in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be conducted for three days from March 26, the state Forest Department said on Wednesday. The Unesco World Heritage site in the north-eastern state is home to two-thirds of the world's population of the species. Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said in a notice that the '14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022' is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28 in all the ranges of the national park. Accordingly, the forest will be closed for elephant safari during the three days in all the ranges, while jeep safari will be suspended in different ranges on separate dates as per a schedule.

''The Rhino population estimation is a mandatory management practice and suspension of tourism activities during the period is necessary for the interest of the smooth conduct of the estimation,'' Gogoi said. The park is not just about one-horned rhinos and tigers but is also home to elephants, wild water buffalo, and several bird species. Ganges River Dolphins are also found in the rivers that crisscross the park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022