Rhino census at Kaziranga National Park from March 26

A census of the one-horned rhinoceros population in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be conducted for three days from March 26, the state Forest Department said on Wednesday. The Unesco World Heritage site in the north-eastern state is home to two-thirds of the world's population of the species. Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said in a notice that the '14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022' is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 28 in all the ranges of the national park. Accordingly, the forest will be closed for elephant safari during the three days in all the ranges, while jeep safari will be suspended in different ranges on separate dates as per a schedule.

''The Rhino population estimation is a mandatory management practice and suspension of tourism activities during the period is necessary for the interest of the smooth conduct of the estimation,'' Gogoi said. The park is not just about one-horned rhinos and tigers but is also home to elephants, wild water buffalo, and several bird species. Ganges River Dolphins are also found in the rivers that crisscross the park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)