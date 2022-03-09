Australian Army Chief visits Centre for Land Warfare Studies

Lt Gen Richard Burr, the Chief of the Australian Army is on a three day visit to India from 08 March 2022.

On 09 March 2022, the Australian Army Chief visited the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), the Indian Army think tank, New Delhi where he interacted with the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Chairman, Board of Governors, CLAWS and Lt Gen (Dr) Ranbir Singh (Retd), Director CLAWS. The visiting General was briefed on CLAWS research activities and its outreach initiatives. In order to establish academic cooperation and engagement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Australian Army Research Centre (AARC) and Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) on the side-lines of the visit.

(With Inputs from PIB)